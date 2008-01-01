Based on Nxt Blockchain and under JPL Licence, the generated cryptocurrency will have its own blockchain with plenty of features and advantages

Headless process Building a blockchain with this generator is very easy, just follow the steps!

Proven technology This blockchain source code is also used for NXT and Ardr which are cryptocurrencies that already proven to be stable and reliable

Energy efficiency The cryptocurrency will use the Proof of Stake consensus which does not need any specific mining hardware, it only requires simple servers

Maintainable The generated source code can be easily read and it is written in Java for the api and the services, and the wallet itself is build in Javascript and web technologies

Mobile ready Even though it's not documented yet, the source code contains a mobile cordova app to build an android app

Asset exchange This blockchain comes with an asset exchange, so you can use this to decentralized and track any asset you want to

Issue other currencies Issue as many currencies inside your generated blockchain with the API or the very easy to use wallet

Voting system A voting system is also included with the generated blockchain