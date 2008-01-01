Build an energy efficient PoS cryptocurrency with its own blockchain in a few minutes
This generator is based on NXT Clone Starter Kit, it guides you toward the full process of creating your Proof of Stake blockchain
More than a Cryptocurrency, a blockchain
Based on Nxt Blockchain and under JPL Licence, the generated cryptocurrency will have its own blockchain with plenty of features and advantages
Headless process
Building a blockchain with this generator is very easy, just follow the steps!
Proven technology
This blockchain source code is also used for NXT and Ardr which are cryptocurrencies that already proven to be stable and reliable
Energy efficiency
The cryptocurrency will use the Proof of Stake consensus which does not need any specific mining hardware, it only requires simple servers
Maintainable
The generated source code can be easily read and it is written in Java for the api and the services, and the wallet itself is build in Javascript and web technologies
Mobile ready
Even though it's not documented yet, the source code contains a mobile cordova app to build an android app
Asset exchange
This blockchain comes with an asset exchange, so you can use this to decentralized and track any asset you want to
Issue other currencies
Issue as many currencies inside your generated blockchain with the API or the very easy to use wallet
Voting system
A voting system is also included with the generated blockchain
A lot more
The generated blockchain contains also other features such as encrypted messaging, and cloud hosting